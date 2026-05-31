Squirrels Drop Road Trip Finale, Split Series

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 11-5, on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park to conclude the road trip to Ohio.

The Flying Squirrels (34-16) split the six-game series with the RubberDucks (28-23) and hold a 6.5-game lead in the Southwest Division standings with 18 games remaining in the Eastern League's first half.

The RubberDucks jumped ahead with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, including an RBI triple by Guy Lipscomb and RBI singles by Christian Knapczyk and Alex Mooney.

Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling (Loss, 1-1) tied his career high with five walks allowed and surrendered five runs (three earned) over 1.2 innings.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 5-4 in the top of the third. Sabin Ceballos worked a two-out, bases-loaded walk and Maui Ahuna followed with a three-run double.

Lipscomb added an RBI single in the bottom of the third and Jose Devers hit a two-run triple in the fourth to open an 8-4 lead for Akron. Jacob Cozart hit a two-run homer in the fifth for a 10-4 lead.

Jack Jasiak (Win, 7-1) took over for the RubberDucks in the third inning and threw 2.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

In the top of the eighth, Ahuna led off with a walk and later scored on a groundout by Ty Hanchey.

Knapczyk hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to extend Akron's lead to 11-5.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Tuesday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Matt Wilkinson (3-2, 1.87) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's game begins a stretch of 12 home games over 13 day for the Flying Squirrels through June 14. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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