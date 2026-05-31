Schwartz Clubs Fifth Homer, Binghamton Drops Series Finale with Portland

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - In the series finale, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-33) could not win three straight games and fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (26-24), 3-1, from Mirabito Stadium. Portland wins the series 4-2.

The Rumble Ponies led 1-0 into the top of the seventh inning and had just allowed three hits entering the inning, but Portland took advantage of a Binghamton error to capture a 3-1 lead.

With the bases loaded, Sea Dogs shortstop Franklin Arias skied a fly ball to left field that Binghamton left fielder Jose Ramos had trouble tracking, and it bounced off his glove, allowing all three base runners to score.

In that inning, Binghamton started with left-handed reliever Gabby Rodriguez (2-1), who went 0.2 innings and was taken out with the bases loaded for right-hander Dan Hammer, who finished the inning. All those runs were not earned by either arm.

Binghamton first baseman JT Schwartz, who recorded his first three-hit game of the year, belted his fifth home run of the season and his third of the series to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Schwartz finished the series 7-for-18 with three homers and a double, and closed out May, hitting five homers over his last 10 games.

Right-hander Jonathan Santucci records his first win of the season, giving the Rumble Ponies 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball and adding five strikeouts. Santucci pitched 9.2 innings in the series and struck out 12 hitters.

On the other side, Portland right-hander Gage Zihel allowed one run and just three hits across 4.0 innings while striking out seven batters.

The Sea Dogs went to right-hander Max Carlson (2-1), who tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out two, and right-hander Cooper Adams (S, 4) tossed the final 3.0 innings scoreless with five punchouts.

Adams went 5.0 scoreless in two appearances in the series, and Carlson did the same, pitching 4.0 total innings.

Binghamton tallied just one hit over the last four innings against the Portland bullpen. The Sea Dogs won the game while not using an RBI hit.

The Ponies closed out the month of May, going 9-18 and did not win a series, while splitting just one. They sit 10.0 games back of first place in the Northeast Division entering the final three weeks of the first half of the season.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz records his first three-hit game of the year and hits his fifth homer over his last 10 games (3-for-3, R, HR)...Marco Vargas recorded his sixth multi-hit game (2-for-3, 2B)...Jose Ramos (1-for-4, 2B)...Jonathan Santucci (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, BB, 5 SO)...Guillo Zuñiga (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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