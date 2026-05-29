Binghamton Drops Slugfest to Portland; Chris Suero Ties Franchise Record with 4 Stolen Bases

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-32) blew a seven-run lead to the Portland Sea Dogs (25-22), who pulled away with eight unanswered runs to win 10-9 from Mirabito Stadium.

The slug fest began in the bottom of the fourth inning as Binghamton put up seven runs behind two homers to take a 9-2 lead.

Rumble Ponies first baseman JT Schwarz (4) led off the inning with a home run, his fourth of the year and his fourth over the last eight games. Later in the inning, third baseman Jacob Reimer slapped an RBI single, and one batter later, designated hitter D'Andre Smith roped a two-run double.

Then, with two on base in the fourth inning, Jose Ramos (8) clubbed his eighth home run of the year to give Binghamton the seven-run lead.

Binghamton catcher scored twice in the game and reached base four times and stole four bases, which ties a franchise record that Mike Curry set on July 4, 2001, against Reading, swiping four bases.

Portland answered immediately in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs on five hits off of right-hander Jordan Geber.

All the runs came in a row as shortstop Marvin Alcantara striped an RBI single, catcher Nate Baez grounded out to score a run, first baseman Brooks Brannon knocked in two on a single, and then Johanfran Garcia (8) belted a three-run blast to make it 9-8.

Geber pitched 3.0 innings, allowing six earned runs in relief for right-hander R.J. Gordon, who tossed 3.0 innings, where two runs scored, but both were unearned.

Binghamton made four errors in the game, and it cost them over the final four frames.

In the seventh inning, left-hander Jefry Yan made a fielding error on a ground ball from Garcia, and then, before signaling time, he tossed the ball into the Portland dugout, which warrants a two-base error. One batter later, second baseman Tyler McDonough hammered an RBI double to tie the game, 9-9.

Portland took the lead in the eighth inning. Left fielder Caden Rose led off the inning with a single and stole second base, and advanced to third on catcher Chris Suero's throw, which went into center field for their fourth error. Center fielder Will Turner grounded out to score Rose to make it 10-9.

In the early going, Portland led 2-0 after the first half inning, which began with an error from Schwartz at first base, and it set up Alcantara to deliver an RBI double.

Binghamton scored in the bottom of the first as second baseman Nick Lorusso brought in a run on a fielder's choice. In the third inning, center fielder Eli Serrano III led off with a double, and Ramos grounded out to score him to tie the game 2-2.

Right-hander Cooper Adams (5-3) was stable in relief for Portland, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, and right -hander Joe Vogatsky (S, 2) went scoreless over the final two frames to secure the win.

Binghamton right-hander Danis Correa (0-1) made his first appearance for Binghamton, allowing one unearned run with three punchouts across 2.0 innings.

The seven-run collapse for Binghamton is their largest blown lead of the season, and they now trail the series 3-0.

The Sea Dogs sat five games below .500 (14-19) on May 13, 7.0 games back of first place. Portland is now 8-1 over its last nine games and sits one game back of first place.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos clubbed his team's lead eighth homer of the year and set a season high with four RBIs (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB)...Chris Suero ties a franchise record of four stolen bases (Mike Curry, July 4, 2001, against Reading) (1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SB)...JT Schwartz has all four of his homers over the last eight games (2-for-5, HR, 2B)...D'Andre Smith hit his fourth double of the year (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI)...Eli Serrano III has 17 XBH, which leads the team (1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 BB)...Jacob Reimer reached base four times with a career high three stolen bases (2-for-4, RBI, BB, 3 SB)...R.J. Gordon (3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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