Montgomery Powers Yard Goats Past Curve Behind Staine's Strong Start

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Benny Montgomery continued his hot streak with a two-run home run in the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats once again took the field as the Hartford Rock Cats as part of the club's tribute to the former New Britain franchise. First baseman Aidan Longwell had a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while RHP Connor Staine turned in a solid outing, allowing three runs over six-plus innings with six strikeouts and just two walks. Reliever Fidel Ulloa worked the final 2.1 innings and had five strikeouts to earn the save.

Hartford jumped out to an early lead in the first inning after Andy Perez reached second base on a throwing error by Altoona's RHP Emmanuel Chapman. A few batters later, Aidan Longwell drove an RBI double into left field to score Perez and give the Yard Goats a 1-0 advantage.

Yard Goats right-hander Connor Staine was dominant in the second inning, striking out all three batters he faced while throwing just 13 pitches in the frame. Hartford's offense stayed hot in the bottom half while Connor Capel crushed a leadoff double over the center fielder's head before Benny Montgomery followed with a two-run homer to center field, extending the lead 5-0.

Hartford added two more runs in the third as Aidan Longwell led off with his second double of the game and later advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Braylen Wimmer. Capel then lined an RBI hit into the gap to score Longwell, and Zach Kokoska capped off the inning with an RBI double off the wall to bring home Capel and make it a 5-0 game.

Altoona got on the board in the fourth inning after Lonnie White Jr. worked a leadoff walk to begin the frame. The Curve's offense came alive moments later when Titus Dumitru lined an RBI double into the left-field corner to score White Jr. A couple batters later, Omar Alfonzo followed with a sacrifice fly that brought Dumitru home, cutting Hartford's lead 5-2

Derek Berg hit a solo home run to left field to lead off the seventh inning for the Curve, cutting Hartford's lead 5-3.

Altoona threatened again in the ninth inning after Titus Dumitru led off with a double and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. Omar Alfonza followed with a hard RBI single off the wall in right field to score Dumitru, bringing the Curve within one run.

The Yard Goats now lead the series 2-1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, the Altoona Curve, Friday night at 7:10 PM at Dunkin' Park. Fireworks will light up the sky following the last out! On the mound for Hartford will be LHP Konnor Eaton, and for Altoona it's RHP Peyton Stumbo. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP: Connoir Staine (4-1)

LP: Emmanuel Chapman (1-2)

S: Fidel Ulloa (3)







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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