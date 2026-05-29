Gage Wood Sharp in Home Debut as Fightins Defeat Senators

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (23-25) came out swinging Thursday night and defeated the Harrisburg Senators (25-23) by a final score of 5-1. Reading takes the series lead at two games to one heading into the weekend.

Tonight was Phillies number two prospect Gage Wood's first home appearance for the Fightin Phils. Wood was able to handle business in his first inning pitched at FirstEnergy Stadium, fanning two batters in the process.

The R-Phils wasted no time getting the offense started in the bottom of the first. Dante Nori singled and stole second to begin the inning. Nori was followed by a pair of walks from Aroon Escobar and Alex Binelas to load the bases. Raylin Heredia followed and got the scoring started with a knock through the left side. Austin Murr added on next with a two-run double into the gap to put the Fightins up 3-0.

Senators pitcher Kyle Luckham balked in the final run of the inning to give the R-Phils a 4-0 lead after the first.

Wood forced a double play in the top of the second to neutralize former R-Phil Leandro Pineda's leadoff single. That would be the last notable action until the top of the fourth.

Harrisburg got the inning started with a leadoff double just over the head of Dylan Campbell, courtesy of Jack Rodgers. Sam Peterson would drive in Rodgers two batters later on a bloop single down the right field line to give the Senators their first run of the night and cut the Reading lead to three at 4-1. Wood forced another double play to escape the inning.

The R-Phils offense responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Erick Brito collected his first double for the Fightins this year. Brito would cross the plate on a throwing error by the Senators' third baseman to push the lead back up to four at the end of the fourth. That would be the last run the game saw.

Gage Wood pitched four innings in his Baseballtown debut, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out four Senators. The Phillies number two prospect showed electric stuff and topped out at 99 miles per hour on the night.

Colin Peluse (2-0) picked up his second win of the year in tonight's contest. Peluse was excellent out of the Reading bullpen, dealing two innings and only allowing one hit.

Kyle Luckham (3-4) took the loss for the Senators on the night. Luckman went 5.1 innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs, and also issued two walks. His ERA rose to 6.57 as a result.

Harrisburg's bullpen would hold Reading hitless for the remainder of the game through a combination of Jared Simpson, Marquis Grissom Jr., and Noah Dean.

Evan Gates followed Peluse out of the pen for the Fightins and pitched two scoreless innings of his own while striking out three.

Alex McFarlane entered in the ninth and slammed the door shut as he so often does for the R-Phils. McFarlane struck out three and lowered his ERA to 0.48 on the season.

Austin Murr continued his hot streak in the series with another two-hit performance. Murr has four hits and five RBI's through the first half of the series.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Luke Russo is set to start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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