Baysox Bats Blow Away SeaWolves for Second-Straight Win on Thursday Night

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, clocked four homers in a 12-3 victory over the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night.

Two of the four homers from Chesapeake (19-28) came in the top of the first inning. Two batters in, Aron Estrada launched a two-run shot to right center that opened the scoring. Thomas Sosa clobbered a solo shot to the opposite field to make it 3-0. The Baysox would add a run in each of the next two frames via a Fernando Peguero second inning single and a third inning SeaWolves error. The game's first five runs were charged to the tab of Erie right-handed starter Kenny Serwa (L, 1-6).

The Baysox blew the game open with a four-run fifth inning. All the damage in the inning came with two outs. Frederick Bencosme and Carter Young notched back-to-back doubles. Young's double extended the Baysox lead to 6-0 and his on-base streak to 10 games. An infield hit for Peguero set the stage for Tavian Josenberger, whose no-doubt, three-run homer to right made it a 9-0 Baysox lead.

On the mound, left-hander Joseph Dzierwa made his second Double-A start on Thursday. He continued the theme of picking up strikeouts. After setting a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his Double-A debut last week, Dzierwa fanned nine SeaWolves. The only damage allowed by the lefty came on a two-out Peyton Graham two-run double - the last batter Dzierwa faced.

Dzierwa's 69 strikeouts across the High-A and Double-A levels this season are the most in full-season Minor League Baseball.

The Baysox picked up a few late runs. An eighth inning single from Anderson De Los Santos brought home a run before Peguero lashed his first Baysox homer in the top of the ninth - a two-run shot off SeaWolves position player Andrew Jenkins.

Chesapeake's bullpen handled the back half of Thursday's contest well. Right-hander Jeisson Cabrera (1.1 IP) (W, 4-2), Ben Vespi (2 IP), and Michael Caldon (1 IP) combined to allow just one run in the final four and one-third innings. Baysox pitching combined to strike out 16 SeaWolves as a staff on Thursday.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series in Erie on Friday night. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (1-2, 3.70 ERA) takes the hill for the Baysox against SeaWolves southpaw Carlos Peña (3-1, 3.20 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 2, when Chesapeake opens a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.