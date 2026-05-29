Akron Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Richmond

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels held off a ninth inning rally to beat the Akron RubberDucks 5-4 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Down 5-2 in the ninth, Akron looked to rally against Richmond. Jose Devers worked a walk before Christian Knapczyk singled to put two on with one out. After a sac-bunt advanced the runners, a wild pitch scored Devers to cut Richmond's lead to 5-3. Jaison Chourio doubled to left to score Knapczyk and make it 5-4 Richmond. After Alfonsin Rosario worked a walk to put the go-ahead run on base, Flying Squirrels reliever Mitch White got a game ending groundout to squash the comeback attempt.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle pitched to contact on Thursday night. The left-hander induced 13 groundouts over his five innings pitched while allowing two runs (one earned). Carter Rustad allowed three runs over two innings pitched. Jack Carey tossed two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

After Richmond took a 2-0 lead after scoring in the second and third, Akron answered back in the fourth. A single by Wuilfredo Antunez and double by Alex Mooney put runners on second and third with one out. Guy Lipscomb grounded out to short to bring home Antunez before Devers' infield single tied the game at 2-2.

Notebook

Richmond clinches the first half tie breaker with Akron holding a 7-2 head-to-head record over the Ducks in 2026...Devers has five hits in the series and two RBI...Chourio's fourth inning walk is his fourth of the series...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 2,618.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Friday, May 29 at 7:17 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-4, 5.36 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Greg Farone (0-4, 7.49 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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