SeaWolves Drop Thursday Night Clash against Baysox

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (23-25) couldn't climb out of an early hole in a 12-3 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox (19-28) on Thursday night.

The Chesapeake offense got going early as Tavian Josenberger bashed a leadoff single, which was quickly followed up with a two-run home run from Aron Estrada. Thomas Sosa also homered in the first to make it a 3-0 Chesapeake lead.

The Baysox added on a run in both the second and third inning, neither of which were charged as earned runs to SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa.

SeaWolves righty Tanner Kohlhepp was the first man out of the bullpen, he tossed a scoreless fourth inning, before allowing four runs to cross the plate in the top of the fifth.

Erie responded with two runs on a Peyton Graham two-RBI double in home half of the fifth. The SeaWolves would score one more run for the rest of the night on an RBI double from Brett Callahan.

The rest of the SeaWolves bullpen turned in strong outings. Moises Rodriguez and Wandisson Charles both tossed scoreless outings in a combined 2.1 innings.

The SeaWolves return as the Moon Mammoths for the first time in 2026 after they debuted the minor league sensation in 2025. Friday night's action gets going at 6:05 PM from UPMC Park.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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