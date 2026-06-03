Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short in First Game in Richmond

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (25-27) couldn't finish off a furious ninth-inning rally in an 8-7 loss to open the series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (35-16).

The SeaWolves entered the ninth inning trailing by four runs, but a quick double from John Peck started the inning and Erie continued to push the issue in the inning highlighted by a two-run homer from Izaac Pacheco. Peyton Graham kept the party going with a single after Richmond turned to closer Tyler Vogel. Aaron Antonini walked to put the go-ahead run on the bases, but the rally ended there with as Vogel picked up a punchout to earn his seventh save of the season.

The offense was flowing for both teams early in the ballgame. Seth Stephenson led things off with a double, his first extra base hit since returning from the injured list in mid-May. A couple of errors from the Flying Squirrels defense allowed Stephenson to cross the plate and get Erie out to an early 1-0 lead.

Starter Max Alba was hit hard to start the game. The righty surrendered five consecutive hits to begin his outing, but he quickly bounced back and struck out three straight hitters to escape the inning after three runs crossed the plate for Richmond to make it a 3-1 game.

The second and third innings were much quiet offensively. Alba finished the third with a season-high five strikeouts, while Richmond starter Yunior Marte was strong on the mound in his own right in his Double-A debut.

Richmond added on one more run in the bottom of the fourth, after an error allowed Jean Carlos Rio to reach and eventually score. Erie matched that run in the top of the 5th inning, on an RBI single from Peck.

Alba allowed one final run to cross the plate in the 5th inning before he was pulled from the game after 4.2 innings with a season-high six strikeouts.

Reliver Johan Simon was fantastic out of the bullpen, he went five up, five down, striking out two. The Flying Squirrels scored three more runs off Dariel Fregio, the Floridian allowed two homers, one to Parks Harber, and one to Charlie Szykowny. That made it 8-4 Richmond after Erie added on two runs in the top half of the 7th.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow against the Flying Squirrels with first pitch set for 7:05 PM in Richmond. Kenny Serwa is set to take the mound for an encore after his best start of the season came in his last matchup with the Flying Squirrels at UPMC Park on May 17.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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