Senators Fall in Close Game to Patriots 4-3

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators and Patriots played a sloppy game to open this week's series, combining for five errors committed and four unearned runs scored. Somerset edged out Harrisburg to win 4-3.

Garrett Martin, the league leader in home runs, drilled a solo shot off LHP Alex Clemmey (L, 2-3) in the first to put the Patriots in front 1-0.

The Senators tied the game on Max Romero Jr. 's opposite-field solo homer in the bottom of the second. It is Romero's third homer over the last two games.

Somerset answered with two unearned runs in the top of the third. After a one-out error allowed Jace Avina to reach, and RBI fielder's choice and an RBI double scored the runs.

But Harrisburg responded with an unearned run in the bottom of the third. Johnathon Thomas reached on an error by the shortstop and eventually came around to score on a two-out RBI single from Leandro Pineda to cut the lead to 3-2.

Clemmey held the Patriots scoreless for the rest of his outing. He worked 5.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Somerset's Trent Sellers (W, 2-1) held the Sens in check over the middle frames, at one point retiring 11 batters in a row.

In the seventh, with the Patriots still leading 3-2, Miguel Palma drove in a run with a single off RHP Sandy Gaston to push the lead to 4-2.

Again, the Senators answered in the next half-inning, with Kervin Pichardo scoring on a throwing error by the second baseman McGinnis.

LHP Noah Dean worked a scoreless 1.1 innings in relief. RHP Robert Cranz added a one-two-three ninth.

Somerset retired the last seven Harrisburg batters in a row to end the game and close out the 4-3 win.

Game two is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Kyle Luckham (3-4) has the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.