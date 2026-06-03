Tucker Dominant as Fightin Phils Blank Rumble Ponies

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (24-28) blanked the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-34) 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

The Fightins sent their ace to the hill for the series opener in Braydon Tucker. The right-hander came into tonight's outing with a 1.43 ERA in his first eight starts of the season. He was opposed by 30-year-old veteran Max Green for the Rumble Ponies. Both starters would combine to surrender a total of three hits through each of their first four frames of work.

Green was lifted from the game for reliever Felipe De La Cruz following the fourth inning in what was his first Double-A start on the mound in five years. He finished his night surrendering a lone first-inning double to shortstop Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 29 prospect) for the Fightins' only hit off the southpaw. He both walked and struck out one. On the other hand, Tucker began to cruise the Binghamton order. After allowing a pair of singles to catcher Chris Suero in both the first and third innings, Tucker retired the next seven hitters he faced in order heading into the sixth.

Following a scoreless inning of relief from De La Cruz, righty Jordan Geber entered the ballgame in the top of the sixth to face Bryson Ware. Geber was greeted from the barrel of Ware as he shot an opposite-field liner over the right field wall for his ninth homer on the year, handing the Fightins a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Bryan Rincon reached on a single, followed by a walk to Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 4 prospect). Raylin Heredia (PHI's No. 30 prospect) then grounded into a fielder's choice, which moved Rincon over to third base with two down. Designated hitter Austin Murr then singled to score Rincon and put Reading ahead 2-0.

Tucker continued his night of dominance, tossing consecutive 1-2-3 frames in both the sixth and seventh innings to cap his night. His final read: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. Tucker exited the ballgame, bringing his season ERA down to 1.24 in 51 total innings with Reading. His performance would earn him his fifth win (5-3) of the season.

Daniel Harper made his return with the R-Phils in the eighth inning as he entered the game in relief of Tucker. Harper appeared in just his fourth game for Reading this season after receiving an 11-game promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The righty only needed 12 pitches to get through the side, punching out two Rumble Ponies in the process.

The Fightins did tack on one more run in the top of the ninth, thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of second baseman Erick Brito to hold a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the frame. Alex McFarlane entered for the save opportunity. The Phillies' No. 17 prospect made quick work of the Binghamton, retiring the side in order and picking up a strikeout to secure the ballgame and the save (5) for the Fightins.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 11 a.m. RHP Jean Cabrera is set to start for Reading, and he will go against RHP R.J. Gordon for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home for a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 21, opening with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (June 9-14).

The first 2,000 adults on Tuesday will receive an R-Phils T-Shirt celebrating 60 years of Phillies affiliation, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday features "Seinfeld" Tribute Night, highlighted by an appearance from Actor John O'Hurley. Thursday and Friday both include fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School and Firetree LTD. (Thursday), and Silverline Trailers - Pottstown (Friday). Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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