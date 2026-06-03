Max Green Impresses, But Binghamton's Bats Go Silent in Series-Opening Loss to Reading

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - In the series opener, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-34) fell in a two-hit shutout to the Reading Fightin Phils (24-28), 3-0, from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies are 2-5 on the homestand.

The Fightin Phils captured the lead and opened the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Right-hander Jordan Geber (1-6) surrendered a first-pitch solo home run to first baseman Bryson Ware, who now has clubbed nine homers.

Five batters later, designated hitter and team leader in batting average at .306, Austin Murr chalked up an RBI single to give Reading a 2-0 lead.

Left-hander Max Green got the start for Binghamton, his first start in affiliated baseball since May 27 of 2023 in the Tigers organization with Single-A Lakeland, and his first Double-A Start since June 13, 2021, with Erie in the Tigers system.

Green pitched four scoreless frames and just surrendered one hit and a walk while striking out one. Now, over his first four appearances across 11.2 innings pitched, he has not allowed a run while striking out nine.

On the other side, right-hander Braydon Tucker (5-3), the Eastern League leader in ERA at 1.24, got the start and pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and walking one batter while striking out three. He has dealt five quality starts this season.

Binghamton left-hander Felipe De La Cruz pitched a scoreless fifth inning, and his ERA has dropped to 1.56, which leads all Ponies'.

The Ponies got out of a crucial jam with Geber on the mound in the seventh inning. Runners start on first and third, but Geber got shortstop Bryan Rincone to ground into an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play.

Reading extended its lead in the top of the ninth inning. Right fielder Dylan Campbell led off the inning with a single and then advanced to third on a stolen base and a throwing error. Second baseman Eric Brito was the one to bring him in on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Catcher Chris Suero led Binghamton's offense with their only two hits and stole his team's lead 16th base of the year.

After right-hander Daniel Harper threw an inning scoreless for Reading, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Phils handed the ball to Alex McFarlane (S, 5), who picked up his fifth save and is 5/5 in save opportunities.

McFarlane has gone scoreless in 14 straight outings and 19-of-20 this season. Reading's staff set down 18 straight Binghamton hitters to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Max Green has gone scoreless for Binghamton over his first four appearances, which have spanned 11.2 innings. (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, BB, SO)...Felipe De La Cruz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Chris Suero (1-for-4, SB)...Nick Lorusso (0-for-2, BB)...







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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