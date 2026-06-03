Chourio Homers Twice, But Baysox Outslug RubberDucks, 15-12

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron center fielder Jaison Chourio had his first two Double-A home runs in his first professional multi-homer game for a career-high five RBIs, among a season-high four RubberDucks homers, but the Chesapeake Baysox rallied for a 15-12 win in the opener of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Tuesday night.

Turning Point

Akron led 12-8 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but Chesapeake took advantage of three Akron throwing errors, two walks and a hit to tie the game against right-hander Carter Rustad. Catcher Ethan Anderson added a go-ahead, two-out, two-run double against right-hander Jay Driver for a 14-12 Baysox lead. Third baseman Willy Vasquez hit an RBI single to make it 15-12. All seven runs were unearned by Chesapeake.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Khal Stephen allowed a leadoff homer to second baseman Aron Estrada and another to shortstop Griff O'Ferrall in the second for a Baysox run in each of the first three innings. He yielded a career-high 10 hits and eight runs - five earned - in 4 2/3 innings, leaving with an 8-8 tie. Rustad got four outs before the seventh inning unfolded. Driver allowed three hits and a run before the final out of the seventh. Left-hander Adam Tulloch added a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense scored double-digit runs for a third straight game for the first time this season. Catcher Jacob Cozart hit a solo home run in the second, and the RubberDucks had their own seven-run inning in the third, including designated hitter Nick Mitchell 's go-ahead, two-out, two-run single, and Chourio's three-run home run to left field - his first in Double-A. In an 8-8 tie in the sixth, Mitchell walked and Chourio hit a go-ahead, two-run homer. Left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez added a two-run homer in the seventh.

Notebook

Akron hit four home runs in the game for the first time since Aug. 16, 2025, at Reading...The 27 combined runs were the most in an Akron game since a 19-10 win at Reading on Aug. 17, 2025...Eight RubberDucks scored a run, and eight had at least one hit...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 1,384.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series at Chesapeake at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-3, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (0-1, 4.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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