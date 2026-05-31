Late Inning Dominance Helps Ducks Down Richmond, 10-3

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-3 on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

With the game tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, Akron blew the game wide open. Nick Mitchell got the offense going with a single before Jose Devers walked and Alfonsin Rosario was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Alex Mooney brought home two with a double to left to put Akron ahead 5-3. Two batters later, Joe Lampe doubled home another run to make it 6-3 RubberDucks. Akron added on three more in the inning on Cameron Barstad's bases loaded walk, a throwing error and Mitchell reaching on a fielder's choice to stretch the lead to 9-3. Devers capped the huge inning with an RBI single to put the RubberDucks on top 10-3.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia was dominant on Saturday night. The right-hander allowed just one unearned run and scattered four hits over six innings while striking out five. Matt Jachec allowed two runs over two-thirds of an inning. Adam Tulloch tossed a scoreless inning and a third. Hunter Stanley worked a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense got going in the second inning. Lampe tripled down the line right before scoring on Juan Benjamin's RBI groundout to give the RubberDucks an early 1-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Rosario doubled to open the frame before scoring on Mooney's RBI single. Two batters later, Lampe laid down a bunt single to score Mooney and make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

After the seven-run eighth inning on Saturday, the RubberDucks are now outscoring opponents 42-21 in the eighth inning this season...Mooney's two-hits and three RBI on the night gives him 11 hits and five RBI this year against Richmond...DeLucia's six innings and no earned runs improves his May ERA to 2.16 in five starts...DeLucia has allowed just one unearned run while striking out 11 in 10 innings against the Flying Squirrels this year (two starts)...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 6,868.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Sunday, May 31 at 1:05 p.m. In a rematch of Tuesday's game, Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-1, 1.72 ERA) will face Richmond right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-0, 3.63 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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