Carr Strikes Out Career-High 10 As Somerset Stings New Hampshire on Saturday

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots extinguished a three-run deficit to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night in Bridgewater, NJ.

With the win, the Patriots clinched at least a series split for the fifth consecutive week. The win also pushed Somerset to within 1.0 game of first place Hartford with 19 games remaining in the first half.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,794. It marked the sixth sellout crowd for the Patriots at home this season.

Entering the fourth inning trailing 3-0, Somerset used a three-run frame to tie the game 3-3, before Jace Avina scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning.

The win moved Somerset to 9-9 in one-run games. At the time of the game ending, the Patriots' 18 one-run games this season are tied for third-most in the Eastern League.

With two extra base hits, the Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 50 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied 11 strikeouts. At the time of the game ending, the Patriots' 11.2 K/9 leads Double-A and ranks sixth in MiLB.

LHP Kyle Carr (6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 10 SO, 1 BB) posted a career-high 10 strikeouts while throwing a career-high tying 98 pitches for the first time since 7/22/25 vs. ROM. The 98 pitches were the most by a Patriot since Trent Sellers matched the mark on 7-4-25 vs. REA. Carr joined Xavier Rivas and Sellers as the third Patriots pitcher with double digit strikeouts in a game this season.

Carr's 55 strikeouts this season lead all Patriots and rank third in the Eastern League at the time of the game's conclusion. Carr worked his third quality start of the season and the third of his Double-A career. He ties Chase Chaney for the most among Patriots pitchers and is tied for third in the Eastern League. In May, Carr has posted a 1.55 ERA, 3-1 record, 0.93 WHIP, .181 BAA with 36 K and 8 BB in 29.0 IP across five starts. Carr worked into the sixth inning in his fifth straight start for the first time in his Double-A career.

RHP Michael Arias (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB) worked his 11th consecutive scoreless outing, extending his scoreless streak to 12.1 IP. Across his last 11 games, Arias has a 1-0 record, 1.00 WHIP, .143 BAA with 13 K in 12.0 IP.

RF Jace Avina (2-for-4, 2B, 3B, R) notched his third consecutive multi-hit game for the first time this season and 12th game overall with a pair of extra base hits. Avina extended his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games. His active 28-game on-base streak leads all active Double-A hitters and is the longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .333/.418/.667 with nine HR, 24 RBI and 20 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .918 in that span.

Avina's 28-game on-base streak is the longest by a Patriot since Dylan Jasso's 28-game on-base streak 5/20/25 - 6/24/25 last season. It is tied for the third-longest by a Patriot all-time (Thomas Milone - 38 - 2021, Oswaldo Cabrera - 31 - 2021).

Avina tallied the game winning run in the seventh inning, scoring on a wild pitch after a leadoff triple. The triple marked Avina's first since 9/5/23 @SAL, while the run scored padded Avina's Eastern League-leading total to 43 runs this season. Avina's 43 runs rank third in Double-A and are the most by a Patriot through the season's first 50 games in team history.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-4, RBI, R, SB) broke through with his third three-hit game of the season. Now on a team-best active seven-game hit streak, Castillo is 11-for-30 with three XBH and three multi-hit games in that stretch. Castillo recorded his second consecutive game with a stolen base after picking up his first stolen base of the season on Friday.

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Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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