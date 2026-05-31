Baysox Drop Saturday Night Contest to SeaWolves

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 4-0 final on Saturday night.

Chesapeake (20-29) threatened early with four hits in the game's opening three frames. However, the Baysox were unable to break through against SeaWolves right-handed starter Sean Hunley through his four and one-third frames.

Left-handed starter Luis De León took the ball for Chesapeake on Saturday night. The southpaw loaded the bases in the second with a pair of walks and a hit. With one out, Erie's Bennett Lee hit a soft groundout to bring home the game's opening run.

The only other damage allowed by De León came on an unearned run in the fifth. Seth Stephenson hit a soft dribbler to third, where a pair of wild throws allowed Stephenson to make it all the way around the diamond on the play for the second SeaWolves' run. De León (L, 1-4) went four and one-third innings on Saturday for the Baysox, striking out a season-high matching six batters.

Erie's final two runs came on a sixth-inning homer from Izaac Pacheco. The Baysox were held in check by the Erie bullpen. Following the starter Hunley, right-hander Tyler Owens (W, 3-0) recorded the next five outs for the SeaWolves. Chesapeake threatened in the seventh by loading the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch, but Aron Estrada flew out to center field to end the Baysox threat.

Chesapeake has another shot to take the six-game series in Erie on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-2, 7.94 ERA) takes the hill for the Baysox against SeaWolves left-hander Joe Miller (2-1, 3.89 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm from UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 2, when Chesapeake opens a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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