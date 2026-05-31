Clutch 8th Inning Knocks Lead 5-2 Victory at Hartford

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARTFORD, CT .- Trailing 2-0 after five innings, Altoona scored five unanswered runs over the final four innings to earn a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at Dunkin Park.

Derek Berg smashed a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Curve bullpen quieted the Yard Goats bats as the game wore on. Josh Loeschorn, Jaden Woods and Derek Diamond combined for 4.2 scoreless innings and just one baserunner allowed.

In the eighth inning, the Curve used two walks and a hit batsman to load the bases with nobody out. Titus Dumitru broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single and after a strikeout, Callan Moss doubled home two more to give the Curve a comfortable lead. Diamond finished off the win with five consecutive strikeouts to earn his first save of the season.

Curve starter Matt Ager allowed a pair of runs, with only one earned, across 4.1 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts. He allowed an RBI-single in the second inning to Bryant Betancourt before a fielding error allowed a run to score in the fourth.

Ager (7), Loeschorn (1), Woods (2) and Diamond (5) combined for 15 strikeouts and just three walks in the victory. The strikeout total was one shy of the team's season-high.

Will Taylor extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games with a second inning single. Two other Curve batters, Dumitru and Berg have reached in 13 consecutive games. Dumitru has driven in seven runs over five games this week, he's batting .364 (8-for-22) during the series with Hartford.

With the five runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Thursday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona wraps up its series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Khristian Curtis to the mound, while Hartford will start RHP Eiberson Castellano.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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