Sea Dogs Come up Short in 4-3 Loss

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (25-24) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-32) on Saturday night, 4-3. Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs remain in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, just 1.5 games out of first place.

RHP Jedixson Paez started the game for Portland and struck out four across 4.0 innings. He struck out Jorge Polanco on an MLB Rehab Assignment from the New York Mets twice. RHP Caleb Bolden pitched 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings allowing just one walk with five strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies struck first with a three-run homer by Vincent Perozo in the bottom of the second inning and Binghamton led, 3-0.

Portland plated their first runs in the top of the third inning. Franklin Arias reached on a single then Will Turner drew a walk. Nate Baez hit an RBI groundout bringing home Arias then Johanfran Garcia lined an RBI single to drive home Turner to pull the Sea Dogs within one.

In the top of the fourth inning, Tyler McDonough led off with a walk then advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Ahbram Liendo drove him home with a line drive to the outfield and the game was tied, 3-3.

Chris Suero led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk then advanced to second on a wild pitch by Erik Rivera. With one out, he attempted to steal third, but the throw from catcher Johanfran Garcia was out of the reach of thirdbaseman Ahbram Liendo and Suero was able to score the winning run.

RHP Bryan Metoyer (2-1, 5.50 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.0 perfect inning with two strikeouts. LHP Erik Rivera (0-1, 3.97 ERA) was given the loss allowing the winning run with two walks.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies meet for the series finale tomorrow, May 31st at 1pm. RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.94 ERA) will start for Portland while Binghamton will send LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-5, 4.95 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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