Wentworth Fires First Quality Start in Saturday Loss

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Despite a night where starting pitcher Jackson Wentworth tossed six innings, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-22) fell to the Somerset Patriots (26-24), Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark, 4-3. The six-inning outing was the longest of the season from Wentworth and matched his single-game career long.

Following Wentworth's start, New Hampshire LHP Mason Olson (L, 2-2) tossed two innings of relief but allowed the go-ahead run to cross on a wild pitch. Somerset lefty Kyle Carr struck out ten batters in 6-2/3 innings and held the Fisher Cats to three runs in that span. Reliever Michael Arias (W, 1-0) pitched a perfect 1-1/3 out of the bullpen and righty Kelly Austin (SV, 2) locked down the win in the ninth.

Tonight's Top Takeaways:

Jackson Wentworth notched his first Double-A quality start and his first since August 17, 2025 (with Vancouver at Spokane). Eddie Micheletti Jr. extended his hit streak to six in a 1-for-4 effort. New Hampshire has launched a home run in five straight games; the streak being extended on Aaron Parker's fourth inning home run.

New Hampshire's first-inning success continued as the Cats plated two to open the game. With two runners on and one out, center fielder Jace Bohrofen laced a two-run double which gave the Fisher Cats an early lead.

The Cats' bats stayed hot in the fourth. With two outs, catcher Aaron Parker (4) mashed a solo home run and made it 3-0.

Somerset rallied and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Designated hitter Nicholas Torres walked and advanced to second on a ground out. The next batter, left fielder Jackson Castillo ripped an RBI single. Following a walk, infielders Connor McGinnis and Owen Cobb cracked back-to-back RBI singles and tied the game at three.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning when the Patriots scored a run. With one out, right fielder Jace Avina tripled. Following a strikeout and intentional walk, Avina dashed home on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run, 4-3.

New Hampshire and Somerset complete the series at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday, May 31, with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Chris McElvain (3-0, 3.51 ERA) is scheduled to start against Patriots righty Ben Hess (1-0, 3.55 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:45 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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