Rincon Homers, Fightins' Late Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (23-27) had a late comeback fall short in 7-5 fashion against the Harrisburg Senators (27-23) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday night.

Reading started the scoring, as they have in all five games this series. Bryan Rincon, in his return from the 7-day injured list, rolled a ball up the right side to score Dante Nori on an RBI groundout in the second inning. This gave the Fightins a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg stormed back in the fourth inning, re-taking the lead with the first crooked number of the night. Sam Peterson tripled down the right field line, scoring Cayden Wallace and Leandro Pineda in the process. He then trotted the final 90 feet on a throwing error to give the Senators a 3-1 lead.

Harrisburg and Wallace added onto the damage in the fifth inning, as he ripped his 11th double of the season to right field, scoring Johnathon Thomas. This gave the Senators a 4-1 lead.

The Washington Nationals' Double-A affiliate tacked on another run in the sixth, as Jack Rogers' RBI groundout plated Peterson to give Harrisburg a 5-1 lead.

The Senators scored for the fourth straight inning in the seventh, as Kervin Pichardo swatted a single to right field to score Sam Brown. This pushed the away squad's lead to 7-1 heading into stretch time.

The R-Phils struck back on a Dante Nori groundout on the other end of the stretch, as the Phillies' no. 5 prospect sent Kehden Hettiger trotting home to trim the deficit to 7-2.

Reading showed a last-gasp effort in the ninth, as Nori grounded out up the right side to score Erick Brito. Rincon then smacked a two-run home run to right field, scoring Bryson Ware to trim the lead to 7-5.

Josh Randall (1-0) got the win in his Double-A debut. Randall spun five innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Adam Seminaris (4-4) got the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits with a season-best 10 strikeouts in the evening.

Ware went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Fightins.

Peterson tallied a team-best three hits with a pair of runs and a pair of RBI in the evening.

Harrisburg now holds a 3-2 series lead through the first five contests.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich is set to start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Isaac Lyon for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

This week's series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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