Baysox Left-Handed Pitcher Joseph Dzierwa Named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - Major League Baseball announced today that Baysox left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa has been selected to the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, set to be played at Noon ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 12.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game is an annual exhibition with rosters consisting of baseball's top prospects in an American League versus National League format. Top prospects from all 30 Major League clubs meet at the location of the MLB All-Star Game to square off as a premiere showcase.

Dzierwa will represent the Baysox and the Orioles organization after a dominant first professional season. He did not pitch in 2025 after being drafted in the second round (58th overall) by the Orioles out of Michigan State University. This season, the left-hander has posted a 7-2 record with a 2.48 ERA in 15 appearances (13 starts) between High-A Frederick and Double-A Chesapeake. Since earning promotion to the Baysox on May 19, Dzierwa has gone 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA in seven appearances (five starts), striking out 46 batters and walking just nine across 35 and two-thirds Double-A innings.

Dzierwa's 96 total strikeouts between High-A and Double-A this season are the fourth-most across Minor League Baseball. His 2.48 ERA is second-best among all MiLB pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched across all levels.

Dzierwa currently ranks as the No. 12 Orioles prospect, via MLB Pipeline, he is the No. 2 Baltimore prospect and the No. 89 overall prospect in baseball according to Baseball America. He is the fourth Baysox player in the past three seasons to be named to the Futures Game and the 17th Baysox player to be named to MLB's premiere prospect showcase since its inception in 1999.

Baysox players to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game include:

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. and RHP Keagan Gillies - 2025

C Samuel Basallo - 2024

C Adley Rutschman - 2021

INF Ryan Mountcastle - 2018

LHP Tanner Scott - 2017

C Chance Sisco - 2016

OF Dariel Álvarez - 2014

OF Henry Urrutia - 2013

INF Manny Machado - 2012

LHP Zack Britton - 2010

LHP Brian Matusz - 2009

RHP Jim Johnson - 2005

OF Val Majewski - 2004

LHP Erik Bedard - 2002

LHP Matt Riley - 1999

Dzierwa is no stranger to premiere prospect showcases. He took the mound in a competitive game for the first time after being drafted by Baltimore in the 2026 Spring Breakout Game between the Orioles and Red Sox prospects back on March 20. Dzierwa went three innings, allowing one hit, no walks, and striking out eight.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at Noon ET. The game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia - the site of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and home of the Philadelphia Phillies. The game will be broadcasted live on NBC.

The Baysox are back in action on Wednesday night in Binghamton, when they resume their week-long series against the Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 pm on Wednesday night.

Chesapeake returns home after the MLB All-Star Break when it kicks off a nine-game homestand with a three-game weekend series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, beginning on Friday, July 17 at 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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