Akron Falls to Richmond, 4-3, in 10 Innings
Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks tied the game with three runs in the seventh, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored the lone extra inning run to win 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
After leaving a runner stranded in scoring position in the ninth, Richmond looked to retake the lead in the tenth. Dayson Croes lined a one-out single to center to score Zane Zielinski and put the Flying Squirrels ahead 4-3.
Mound Presence
Caden Favors was able to dance around trouble most of the night. The left-hander allowed at least one baserunner in five of six innings but allowed just a run in the first and two in the fourth while striking out five. Jay Driver struck out three over two scoreless innings. Sean Matson worked around a leadoff double to toss a scoreless ninth but surrendered the go-ahead run in the tenth.
Duck Tales
Trialing for most of the night, Akron came alive in the seventh. After a double steal by Alex Mooney and Juan Benjamin put runners on second and third with two outs, Jose Devers singled up the middle to cut the Richmond lead down to 3-2. A batter later, Christian Knapczyk doubled off the wall in right-center to tie the game 3-3.
Notebook
Favors has gone at least four innings in nine of his 10 starts this season and has worked five or more innings in six of his 10...The loss dropped Akron to 1-3 in extra-inning games this season...Game Time: 2:45...Attendance: 5,798.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-3, 6.37 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander and Hudson native Joe Whitman (5-1, 3.05 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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