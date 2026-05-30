Yard Goats Beat Curve for Third Time in Four Games & Return to First Place

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Connor Capel and Benny Montgomery smashed home runs leading the Yard Goats to a 6-5 victory over the Altoona Curve in front of 6,594 fans on Friday night in Dunkin' Park. Reliever Andrew Baker struck out three consecutive batters with the bases loaded to end the game for Hartford. The Yard Goats' win, combined with the Fisher Cats' loss, put the Yard Goats back in first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

Hartford got on the board in the first inning when Benny Montgomery brought in Dyan Jorge with an infield grounder. The Yard Goats extended their early lead shortly after when Connor Capel smashed a three-run home run to center field, scoring Roc Riggio and Andy Perez, giving the Yard Goats a 4-0 lead. The Curve answered back in the top of the second with a solo home run by Titus Dumitru off Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton, making the score 4-1. Eaton ended the inning with three strikeouts.

Hartford didn't take much time adding to their lead in the bottom of the second when GJ Hill scored from first base when Jorge singled to right field, adding to Hartford's lead and making the score 5-1.

Altoona added another run in the top of the third when Callan Moss scored on a Dumitru double, making the score 5-2. However the rally ended when Capel threw out Dumitru at home plate with an assist from Riggio. RHP Davis Palermo took the mound for Hartford in the top of the fifth after Eaton threw 81 pitches, including five strikeouts. Derek Berg hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth, scoring Lonnie White Jr. and Callan Moss, making the score 5-4 Yard Goats.

Bryant Betancourt crushed his team-leading 9th home-run in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Yard Goats a 6-4 lead. The Curve loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning against RHP Cade Denton. RHP Andrew Baker stepped onto the mound for Hartford with no outs. White Jr. singled and scored pinch hitter Duce Gourson, making it a one-run game. Baker shut the door on Altoona with three straight strikeouts securing the Yard Goats victory.

The Yard Goats have two games left in their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate and will play on Saturday at 6:10 pm. Join us as the Hartford Yard Goats light it up at Dunkin' Park with a firework presentation following the last out of the game! RHP Jack Mahoney is set to start on the mound for Hartford and RHP Matt Ager will pitch for Altoona. The game will be televised on MiLB.TV, Bally Live, and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP- Davis Palermo (2-2)

LP- Peyton Stumbo (0-4)

S- Andrew Baker (2)







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.