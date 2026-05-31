Ducks Split Richmond Series with 11-5 Sunday Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The bottom three in the order combined for eight hits and six RBI to lead the Akron RubberDucks past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 11-5 on Sunday afternoon and earn the series split at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Akron jumped ahead with a huge second inning. Jose Devers opened the frame with a walk before coming around to score on Guy Lipscomb's triple to make it 1-0 Akron. Christian Knapczyk brought home Lipscomb with an RBI single. Later in the inning the RubberDucks plated two more on a throwing error and Jacob Cozart RBI groundout. Alex Mooney lined a single off third base to bring home Jaison Chourio to cap the five-run inning.

Mound Presence

Justin Campbell started out strong on Sunday. The right-hander breezed through the first two innings, striking out four. Richmond was able to push across four in the third and end Campbell's afternoon at 2.2 innings pitched, four runs allowed and five strikeouts. Jack Jasiak followed with 2.1 scoreless innings. Alaska Abney and Reid Johnston combined to work two scoreless frames. Jack Carey allowed one run over the final two innings to close out the win.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense kept the pressure on throughout the middle innings. Lipscomb singled home Devers in the third to make it 6-4 RubberDucks. In the fourth, Devers tripled home Cozart and Juan Benjamin. After Chourio singled with one out in the fifth, Cozart launched a two-run home run into Homerville to make it 10-4 Akron. The Ducks final run came in the eighth when Knapczyk singled home Benjamin to make it 11-5 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Devers finished the series with 11 hits, seven runs scored and seven RBI...Lipscomb's two-hit, two RBI game gives him 25 hits and 13 RBI in 23 career games against Richmond...Akron worked 11 walks in the game, which is tied for second most walks by the RubberDucks in a game this season (4/18/26 vs Binghamton)...Game Time: 3:13...Attendance: 3,552.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before traveling to Bowie, Maryland to start a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:35 p.m. The RubberDucks return to 7 17 Credit Union Park on Tuesday, June 16 to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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