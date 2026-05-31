Josenberger Homers, But Chesapeake Drops Sunday Afternoon Series Finale in Erie

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 5-2 final on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake (20-30) scored the game's opening two runs on a no-doubt, two-run homer from Tavian Josenberger. The Baysox outfielder went deep following a one-out walk in the second to Frederick Bencosme. Josenberger's long ball went an estimated 412 feet out to right center field for his fourth homer of the season. Josenberger tallied two of Chespeake's four hits on Sunday. He also doubled left-on-left against Erie starter Joe Miller, who went the first four and two-thirds innings for the SeaWolves.

Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown got the Sunday start for the Baysox. Erie cut its early 2-0 deficit in half on a solo shot from Chris Meyers in the second. The SeaWolves tied the game in the third on a pair of Watts-Brown walks, a double steal, and finally a sacrifice fly from the SeaWolves' Thayron Liranzo. Erie would tack on two more against Watts-Brown (L, 0-3) in the fourth on a go-ahead single from Peyton Graham and a run-scoring groundout.

The Baysox were held in check by the SeaWolves bullpen on Sunday. Right-hander Duque Hebbert (W, 1-1) went two and one-third scoreless relief for Erie as part of a three-reliever effort to keep Chesapeake off the board.

The final SeaWolves run came in the seventh, as Meyers tripled home a run as part of a three-hit day to make the score 5-2. The Baysox were held off the board in the ninth by right-hander Mosies Rodriguez (S, 2).

Among other standouts on Sunday, left-hander Juan Rojas followed Watts-Brown with two scoreless innings of relief. Rojas has now worked scoreless in four of his last five appearances. Aron Estrada notched a fifth-inning single to extend his hit streak to five games,

The Baysox split the series with the SeaWolves this week in Erie. Chesapeake heads home to host the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener at Prince George's Stadium is set for 6:35 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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