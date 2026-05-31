May 31, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT The Sea Dogs suffered their second walk-off loss last night, falling 4-3 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In the top of the fourth inning, Tyler McDonough led off with a walk then advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Ahbram Liendo drove him home with a line drive to the outfield and the game was tied, 3-3. Chris Suero led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk then advanced to second on a wild pitch by Erik Rivera. With one out, he attempted to steal third, but the throw from catcher Johanfran Garcia was out of the reach of thirdbaseman Ahbram Liendo and Suero was able to score the winning run.

BOLD BOLDEN RHP Caleb Bolden pitched 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings allowing just one walk with five strikeouts. Bolden has had a very strong May for the Sea Dogs. In eight appearances (one start), he is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA and is one-for-two in save opportunities. He has tossed 18.0 innings allowing just three earned runs on 12 hits while walking seven and striking out 22.

PAEZ FANNING BIG LEAGUERS RHP Jedixson Paez started the game for Portland last night and struck out four across 4.0 innings. He fanned Jorge Polanco on an MLB Rehab Assignment from the New York Mets twice. Last night, Paez went 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one.

SERIES FINALES Portland is 5-2 in series finales this season and are 2-1 on the road. The Sea Dogs also seem to enjoy day games with a 10-5 overall record playing in the afternoon this season.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE The Sea Dogs have already welcomed 109,099 fans to Delta Dental Park in 2026, the fifth-most amount of fans in the Eastern League. Sea Dogs fans have sold out the ballpark five times. The Sea Dogs are 12-11 at home this season vs 13-13 on the road.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the standings on the offensive end. Arias is on a seven-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games, a double, a triple, four home runs, and 31 total bases during that span. Arias now has 19 multi-hit games this season.

ALCANTARA'S EMERGENCE Marvin Alcantara is on an eight game hit streak with three multi-hit games, four doubles, six runs, five RBI, four steals, and two walks. Eight games sets a new career-high hit streak in Double-A for Alcantara. His longest ever hit streak was 11 games from June 1 to June 15, 2024 as a member of the Salem Red Sox.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner's 38 walks leads all of Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Will Turner has the second most walks in April and May of any Sea Dog, trailing only Niko Kavadas' 38 walks in April and May of 2023. Turner has walked six times through his first three games played in this week's series.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 31, 2004 - The Sea Dogs completed a four-game sweep against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Chris Smith beat Gustavo Chacin, who finished the season 18-2 between New Hampshire, Syracuse, and Toronto. Portland was the only team to beat Chacin - both wins coming within a week.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in the series finale in Binghamton. Ziehl last started on May 24th vs the Reading Fightin Phils at Delta Dental Park in Portland. He tossed 4.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out four. Ziehl threw 79 pitches, 44 for strikes.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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