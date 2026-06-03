Eyanson Spins Five Scoreless Innings in 9-0 Shutout

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-24) opened up their series against the Hartford Yard Goats (27-22) with a statement 9-0 win on Tuesday evening, their Eastern League-leading fifth shutout of the season.

Brooks Brannon and Franklin Arias left the yard for the Sea Dogs' 18th multi-home run game of the season. The scoring was perfectly distributed, as all nine batters in the order crossed the plate one time each. RHP Anthony Eyanson had another excellent start, holding Hartford scoreless through 5.0 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs broke through a scoreless tie in the third inning in electric fashion. A walk and a hit-by-pitch put Tyler McDonough and Marvin Alcantara on base. Both came around to score as Nate Baez ripped a two-RBI double to the left-center field gap, putting the Sea Dogs in front 2-0. Just moments later, Brannon launched a moon shot over the Maine Monster in left field, 112 MPH off the bat, to double the lead, 4-0.

RHP Patrick Halligan picked up where Eyanson left off, dealing three nearly perfect innings, holding Hartford hitless and scoreless with one walk and four strikeouts.

Portland piled on in the seventh and eighth innings. Arias drove his 13th home run of the season to center field, bringing in two more runs. He crossed the plate with Ahbram Liendo who had led off the inning with a single, and the Sea Dogs led 6-0.

In the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs led off the inning with four straight hits, two singles followed by two doubles. The first three batters, Johanfran Garcia, Will Turner, and Miguel Bleis, all came around to score, cementing the 9-0 lead.

RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 2.00 ERA) earned the win, holding Hartford scoreless on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts. RHP Jake Brooks (1-2, 4.23 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks, including the Brannon home run in 6.0 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats are back at Delta Dental Park tomorrow night, with RHP John Holobetz (2-3, 4.83 ERA) set to face RHP Connor Staine (4-1, 4.39 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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