Sea Dogs Bats Go Quiet in 4-1 Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-25) bats fell quiet in a 4-1 loss against the Hartford Yard Goats (28-24) on Thursday afternoon.

Nate Baez hit his sixth home run of the season more than 400 feet over the Maine Monster, and Franklin Arias extended his team-leading on-base streak to 15 games with two walks.

It was a pitching battle to start, as both teams were held scoreless through three innings. Aidan Longwell broke through the stalemate in the fourth inning with a two-run homer, his second of the series.

Nate Baez answered in the bottom of the sixth inning with his solo shot, cutting the lead to one, 2-1.

Hartford doubled their tally in the top of the 7th inning. Braylen Wimmer beat out a throw on a soft moving infield single to third base. Then, Conner Capel lifted a fly ball to the right-center gap. The Sea Dogs outfield misjudged the ball flight and it dropped in for a double, putting runners on second and third. With the infield in, Bryant Betancourt roped a grounder up the middle, which deflected off the mound and then off Arias' glove into left field, as both runners scored and Hartford extended their lead 4-1.

LHP Konnor Eaton (3-0, 3.34 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-3, 3.45 ERA) shouldered the loss, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Both runs scored on the Longwell home run. Andrew Baker earned the save, his third of the season.

Tomorrow, the Sea Dogs will take the field as the Maine Candlepins for their first alternate identity night of the season. LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 3.58 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Jake Mahoney (2-0, 1.38 ERA) at 6:00 pm ET.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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