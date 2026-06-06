June 6, 2026 Maine Candlepins Game Notes

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs batted around and put up seven runs in the sixth inning of last night's game, taking a 7-2 lead. In the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs allowed the Yard Goats to bat around and score six runs, taking an 8-7 lead. That score held, as Portland struck out in order in the bottom half. Ahbram Liendo sparked the electric seven-run inning with a grand slam on two outs and two strikes. Portland scored three more in the inning on walks and base hits from Franklin Arias, Marvin Alcantara, Nate Baez and Brooks Brannon, who reached base twice in the inning. It is the first time this season the Sea Dogs have lost after entering the ninth inning with a lead. They were previously 21-0 in such situations.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE After last night's loss, the Portland Sea Dogs sit in third place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (29-24) is on top of the standings, 1.5 games ahead of Portland, while New Hampshire (28-24) is 0.5 games above Portland in second place. Somerset (28-27) is hot on Portland's heels in fourth place, 2.0 games behind Hartford. After the conclusion of this week's series on Sunday, each team will have two more full series (12 games, barring postponements/cancellations) to determine the first half winner and clinch their spot in the postseason. As for the Southwest Division, Richmond (36-18) is running away with the first half win, currently 6.5 games clear of second-place Harrisburg (30-25) and Akron (30-25).

GRAND SLAM LIENDO! Ahbram Liendo launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of last night's contest, flipping the score from 2-0 Yard Goats to 4-2 Sea Dogs. It was Liendo's first career grand slam, his second home run of the series, and just his third of the season. Liendo joins Max Ferguson as the only Sea Dogs with grand slams this season. Ferguson did so on April 16th vs. Altoona, driving a 7-0 win in his first game back from a stint on the injured list.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been leading the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the Northeast Division standings. Arias is riding a team-leading 16 game on-base streak dating back to May 16th. In that span, Arias has six multi-hit games, 18 total hits, one double, one triple, five home runs, and 11 RBI. He now has 19 multi-hit games this season and 22 extra-base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs.

McDONOUGH MOVING UP Tyler McDonough was elevated to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday. Prior to his promotion, he had a hit in nine straight games with two doubles, two triples, six walks, seven RBI, and four steals. During that streak, McDonough played at second base, third base, and in left field. McDonough's move was a trickle-down effect of Trevor Story being added to the Red Sox' 60-day injured list. Boston recalled Worcester second baseman Anthony Seigler to the active roster, and McDonough filled in his spot.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner walked 38 times in April and May, the most in Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Turner tied with 2023 Niko Kavadas for the most walks in April and May by any Sea Dog in a single season. Turner walked seven times last week vs. Binghamton. His 41 total walks are currently second most in Double-A baseball.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 6, 2006 - The Sea Dogs scored the game's final 10 runs, and beat the Altoona Curve 13-8 at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 4.91 ERA), from Tinaquillo, Venezuela, is set for his fifth start and seventh appearance for the Sea Dogs this season. Paez was selected by the White Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. He made his MLB Debut on Opening Day, allowing three runs on two hits in 1.1 IP against the Brewers. After recording an 18.00 ERA in three 2026 appearances for the White Sox, Paez was DFA'd and returned to the Red Sox. In his last outing, Paez went a season-high 4.0 innings, but gave up three runs on a three run home run.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

June 6, 2026 Maine Candlepins Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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