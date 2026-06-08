Sea Dogs to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 2006 Eastern League Championship Team

Published on June 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's 2006 Eastern League Championship team on Tuesday, June 16, when the Sea Dogs host the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Several members of the championship squad will return to Portland for a special pregame ceremony, including former players Brandon Moss, Devern Hansack, David Bacani, Zack Borowiak, Alberto Concepcion, and Frank Brooks. Former manager Todd Claus will also be in attendance.

The celebration will be emceed by former Sea Dogs radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis, who called games during the championship season.

As part of the festivities, the first 1,000 fans entering the ballpark will receive a replica 2006 Eastern League Championship ring, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

"The 2006 championship team holds a special place in Sea Dogs history," said Chris Cameron, Assistant General Manager of Communications and Fan Experience for the Portland Sea Dogs. "That team created memories that fans still talk about today, and we're excited to welcome many of the players and coaches back to Portland to celebrate one of the greatest seasons in franchise history."

The 2006 Sea Dogs captured the franchise's first Eastern League Championship, defeating the Akron Aeros three games to two in the championship series. Managed by Claus, Portland finished the regular season with a 72-67 record. Claus was named Baseball America's Minor League Baseball Manager of the Year and was inducted into the Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame in 2016. Brandon Moss was named the playoff MVP after hitting .361 in the nine playoff games with five home runs, 10 RBI, and nine runs scored. Moss went on to have an 11-year Major League career and was inducted into the Sea Dogs Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tickets for the June 16 game and all Sea Dogs home games are available by calling 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.







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