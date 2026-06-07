Liendo Drives in Five Runs in 10-8 Loss
Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-27) fell short on a comeback attempt as they lost 10-8 to the Hartford Yard Goats (30-24) on Saturday night, Pride Night at Delta Dental Park.
Ahbram Liendo had a bases-clearing double and a sacrifice fly to record a five-RBI game. Liendo is up to 12 RBI on the week.
Hartford jumped into the lead 1-0 in the top of the first inning on a pair of singles from Andy Perez and Conner Capel.
Liendo answered with a three-RBI double on two outs in the bottom of the second inning, as the Sea Dogs took a 3-1 lead.
It was all Yard Goats in the middle innings, as they put up one in the fourth, unearned, two in the fifth, and batted around for six runs in the sixth inning. GJ Hill brought in three of those runs with an RBI double and his fourth home run of the series, another moon shot over the Maine Monster.
Portland took advantage of a couple free passes in the bottom of the sixth to add two runs on sacrifice flies, closing the deficit to 10-5.
After a scoreless seventh by both squads, Portland made a push in the eighth. Miguel Bleis, Caden Rose and Liendo hit three straight singles, with Liendo bringing home Bleis for his fifth RBI of the night. With Liendo caught in a rundown, Caden Rose came home to score after the Hartford catcher Bryant Betancourt lost the ball. Nate Baez drove in one more run with a single before a lineout ended the inning. Despite a baserunner in the ninth, the Sea Dogs were unable to bring across the runs needed to extend the game, falling 10-8.
LHP Stu Flesland III (1-0, 2.63 ERA) earned the win despite allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits in 4.1 innings of work. RHP Caleb Bolden (2-2, 4.50 ERA) shouldered the loss, giving up five runs on four hits in 1.2 innings pitched. RHP Fidel Ulloa recorded his fourth save of the season.
The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 PM. Right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.54) gets the start for the Sea Dogs. He will be opposed by Hartford righty Jake Brooks (1-1, 4.01).
Portland Sea Dogs | www.seadogs.com
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