Vespi Fans Five, But Baysox Drop Saturday Night Battle with RubberDucks

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 6-1 final on Saturday night.

Chesapeake (22-33) was held scoreless into the ninth inning. Consecutive one-out hits from Frederick Bencosme and Aron Estrada brought home the lone tally. Estrada's RBI double was one of two hits on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to nine games - the longest such streak by a Baysox player this season. Bencosme reached base twice on Saturday and extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Akron opened its account with the game's first run in the top of the third on a two-out Jaison Chourio double. After a 44-minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth inning, Akron added three runs in the fifth on a two-run homer from Kevin Rivas and a sacrifice fly. Right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 0-4) went the first four and one-third innings on Saturday with three strikeouts. Right-handed starter Justin Campbell took the ball for Akron on Saturday. Campbell (W, 1-1) went the opening five frames for the RubberDucks and did not allow a run.

Right-hander Ben Vespi stood out for the Baysox on Saturday, as the righty had the longest outing of his Double-A career at three and one-third innings. Vespi struck out a Double-A best five batters while allowing just one run.

The RubberDucks added their final tally in the ninth on an error, before right-hander Ryan Long stranded the bases loaded with consecutive strikeouts.

The Baysox aim to split the series with the RubberDucks in the Sunday afternoon finale. Right-hander Evan Yates (2-2, 5.51 ERA) takes the ball for Chesapeake opposite Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (3-2, 3.50 ERA) in a rematch of Tuesday's starting pitching matchup. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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