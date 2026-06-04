Baysox Fall to RubberDucks Late in Back-And-Forth Wednesday Night Battle

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell late to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a 4-3 final Wednesday.

Knotted at one for most of the game, an Ethan Anderson two-run home run put Chesapeake (21-31) up in the eighth inning, but Akron responded by plating three runs and fending off a late Baysox threat in the ninth.

Chesapeake left-hander Joseph Dzierwa dominated in a no-decision. Earning his first quality start at Double-A, Dzierwa pitched six and two thirds' innings giving up an earned run and three hits, none of which came after the first inning. The Orioles' No. 12 prospect retired 15 of the final 16 batters faced and struck out four.

Dzierwa lowered his ERA to 3.24 (six earned runs across 16.2 innings) at Double-A and now has 23 strikeouts to three walks.

After a first inning RBI double by Akron's Luke Hill, Anderson De Los Santos got the Baysox on the board in the second with a tattooed a solo home run to left field. De Los Santos' sixth of the season established a 1-1 tie.

With Dzierwa and Akron left-handed starter Josh Hartle each conceding one run across five plus innings each, the tie held until Anderson came up in the eighth.

Aron Estrada lugged out his first triple of the season prior to Anderson's ninth big fly that put the Baysox on top 3-1, off Akron right-hander Alaska Abney (W, 2-1).

Akron won the game with three runs in the top of the ninth inning against Baysox right-hander Ryan Long (L, 0-1). The RubberDucks tallied four hits in the frame, including a two-out, two-run, go-ahead double from Nick Mitchell.

Despite Chesapeake getting the tying run on base, they were held in check in the ninth by right-hander Matt Jachec (S, 1).

Chesapeake hosts its third game against Akron Thursday night. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora will start for the Baysox with the RubberDucks sending out fellow lefty Caden Favors. First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is set for 6:35 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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