Schwartz's Career-High 7 RBIs and Grand Slam Fuel 16-Run Outburst as Binghamton Powers Past Reading

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-34) scored a season high 16 runs in their longest nine-inning game of the year to topple the Reading Fightin Phils (24-29), 16-11, from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies offense had seven hitters tally multi-hit games.

Tied 10-10 in the bottom of the seventh inning, JT Schwartz demolished his sixth homer of the year in the form of a go-ahead grand slam to give Binghamton the lead.

Schwartz drove in a career-high seven runs and tallied his third-grand slam of his career, his first since August 25, 2023, at New Hampshire. He also has six homers over his last 12 games.

The slug fest began early as Reading scored to open up the game on an RBI single from right fielder Raylin Heredia, but Binghamton scored nine unanswered to take a 9-1 lead after two innings.

In the bottom of the first, the first four runs crossed home plate on three hits. Schwartz and catcher Vincent Perozo tallied back-to-back RBI singles to give Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

Left fielder Jaylen Palmer brought a run in on a fielder's choice, and then shortstop Wyatt Young capped off the inning with an RBI single to make it 4-1 Rumble Ponies.

In the second inning, Binghamton scored five runs on five hits. Schwartz brought in two on a single for his fourth multi-hit game of the year.

One batter later, the Perozo party continued as he slammed a two-run double to make it 8-1. Then Palmer capped off the inning with an RBI double as Binghamton led 9-1. Palmer tallied his third multi-hit game of the year with another double in the fourth inning.

Reading answered in a big way with seven combined runs between the third and fourth innings.

On three hits, the Fightin Phils scored four runs in the third inning. First baseman Austin Murr, who later left the game in the fourth inning after a hit-by-pitch, chalked up a sacrifice fly. Three batters later, left fielder Dylan Campbell roped an RBI double to move the score to 9-3.

The blunder for Binghamton in the third inning came off an error from left-hander Gabby Rodriguez, who entered the game with two outs. After a wild pitch, Rodriguez covered home and dropped the throw from Binghamton's catcher Perozo, to allow Campbell to score from second base to make it 9-5.

The Fightin Phils put up three more runs in the fourth inning to make the score 9-8, but did not use one hit. Rodrigue walked three batters and hit one by a pitch in the frame, and was taken out for right-hander Douglas Orellana, who surrendered a sacrifice fly to Heredia before striking out two to end the frame.

Orellana pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, as Rodriguez allowed three earned runs on 0.1 innings pitched.

Binghamton recorded one hit from the third to the sixth inning and did not score a run, as Reading tied the game in the sixth inning and took the lead in the seventh.

In the sixth inning, right fielder Cade Fergus replaced Murr in the lineup and delivered a game-tying RBI single, his first hit of the series in his first at-bat.

Then, in the seventh inning, center fielder Dante Nori smacked the go-ahead single to put Reading on top 10-9. Second baseman Bryson Ware led off the frame with a single and stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Binghamton finally got back on the board in the home half of the seventh inning to tie it at 10-10. Right fielder TT Bowns tallied his first hit of the home stand to lead off the inning, and two batters later, designated hitter Chris Suero stroked an RBI single.

After Schwartz made it 14-10 with his grand slam, Bowens added insurance in the eighth inning. With one on base, Bowens deposited a two-run homer for his first home run as a member of the Rumble Ponies to make it 16-10.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon got the start for Binghamton but only lasted 2.2 innings after allowing four earned runs. The Ponies used six bullpen arms over the final seven frames. Right-hander Carlos Guzaman (2-1) pitched a clean sixth inning and recorded the win. Right-hander Saul Garcia went 1.1 innings, allowing one run, and then right-hander Brian Metoyer got the final two outs in the ninth, which were both strikeouts.

For Reading, Jean Cabrera got the start but did not finish two innings, allowing nine earned runs. Right-handers Jack Dallas and Mitch Neunborn followed him, going a combined 3.2 innings pitched with three punchouts each.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, right-hander Colin Peluse (2-1, BS, 1) allowed four earned runs and five total, including Schwartz's grand slam, and got the loss.

Binghamton's 16 runs are their most of the year, and the game lasted three hours and 33 minutes, which is their longest nine-inning game of the year.

Reading scored 11 runs in the game as they stole six bases and advanced six times via the wild pitch.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz tallied his third career grand slam and a career high seven RBIs (3-for-4, 3 R, 7 RBI, HR, BB)...Chris Suero tallies his second multi-hit game of the series and seventh of the year (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB)...Nick Lorusso snaps his 0-for-19 stretch (2-for-4, 3 R)...Vincent Perozo chalked up his second multi-hit game (2-for-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI)...Jaylen Palmer now has three extra base hits on this home stand (2-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI)...TT Bowens mashed his first home run and his third multi-hit game (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI)...Kevin Villavicencio, in his first game with Binghamton since 2023, (2-for-5, R)...Douglas Orellana goes scoreless for his fourth straight outing (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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