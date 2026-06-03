June 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT The Sea Dogs opened up their series against the Yard Goats with a statement 9-0 win on Tuesday evening, their Eastern League-leading fifth shutout of the season.Brooks Brannon and Franklin Arias left the yard for the Sea Dogs' 18th multi-home run game. The scoring was perfectly distributed, as all nine batters in the order crossed the plate one time each. RHP Anthony Eyanson had another excellent start, holding Hartford scoreless through 5.0 innings of work. RHP Patrick Halligan dealt a nearly perfect outing, allowing no runs or hits with one walk in 3.0 innings of work, striking out four batters.

BINGHAMTON RECAP The Sea Dogs won last week's series in Binghamton four games to two. Portland won the first three games of the series before dropping games four and five, both one-run walk-off losses, 4-5 on Friday and 3-4 on Saturday. They picked up the pieces on Sunday with a 3-1 win, falling behind 1-0 before plating three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good. Overall, the Sea Dogs batted .246 with an ERA of 3.48.

PREVIOUSLY VS. HARTFORD Portland and Hartford have already seen each other twice and split both series, 3-3. Seven of the 12 constests were decided by one run, while 10 of the 12 have been decided by three or fewer runs. The Sea Dogs stole 2+ bases in eight of the 12 games, with a season high five in one game on April 25th. Hartford stole a franchise record nine bases in one game on April 22nd, but Sea Dogs adjustments held them to just five steals in their next nine contests. Franklin Arias and Tyler McDonough each had four home runs through the first two series against the Yard Goats.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the Northeast division standings. Arias is riding a team-leading 13 game on-base streak dating back to May 16th. In that span, Arias has six multi-hit games, 16 total hits, one double, one triple, four home runs, and 10 RBI. He now has 19 multi-hit games this season and 22 extra-base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs.

McDONOUGH'S IMPACT Tyler McDonough has a hit in nine straight games with two doubles, two triples, six walks, seven RBI, and four steals. During that streak, McDonough has played at second base, third base, and in left field. His versatility extends to the plate, as he is the only switch hitter on the Sea Dogs' active roster, and always bats opposite the pitcher's throwing arm.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner walked 38 times in April and May, the most in Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Turner tied with 2023 Niko Kavadas for the most walks in April and May by any Sea Dog in a single season. Turner walked seven times last week vs. Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 3, 2011 - Jeremy Hazelbaker led off the game with a homer, his first in Double-A, and the Sea Dogs won in Altoona 7-2...Chih-Hsien Chiang had four hits, including a solo-homer and a triple.

SEA DOGS VS. CONNOR STAINE Staine is set for his third start this season against the Sea Dogs. In his first two starts, Staine is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA, allowing four runs on seven hits, eight walks, and two home runs in 8.2 innings of work. Portland's batters are hitting .226 against Staine, and have struck out 18 times.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (2-3, 4.83 ERA) will make his team-leading ninth start of the season, and already leads the team in innings pitched with 41.0. Holobetz earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of April 13-19; he struck out a career-high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit, a solo homer. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

June 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.