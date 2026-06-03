MLB Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt Joins Dermatology Partners for "Play Sun Safe" Event with the Reading Fightin' Phils on June 30

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Fightin' Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, welcome baseball legend, Hall of Famer, and former R-Phil/Philadelphia Phillie Mike Schmidt to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, June 30, ahead of the Fightin Phils' 7 p.m. game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Schmidt will join Dermatology Partners and the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation to give a pre-game presentation on the importance of sun safety. The presentation is part of the organization's "Play Sun Safe" campaign, a community-focused initiative to combat skin cancer by bringing sun safety education and free sunscreen access directly to local sports fans and players.

Schmidt is a melanoma survivor who is dedicated to ensuring the next generation of players and fans understand the importance of skin protection.

"As a professional baseball player, I spent most of my career in the sun-without sunscreen," Schmidt says. "While my career was thriving, my skin was being damaged by the harmful rays of the sun. Now, I'm committed to making sure the next generation of players and fans understands how to protect themselves."

The presentation by Mike Schmidt is open to everyone attending the June 30 game and will begin at approximately 6:15 p.m. on the Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stage in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza.

Tickets to the game are available. Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza open at 5 p.m., and the main seating bowl opens at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on June 30 ahead of Schmidt's presentation before the game.







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