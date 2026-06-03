FirstEnergy Stadium Hosting PIAA Playoff Matchup Between Muhlenberg and Owen J. Roberts on Thursday Night

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Fightin Phils, is set to host the PIAA State Baseball Postseason matchup between Muhlenberg High School and Owen J. Roberts High School on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Gates at America's Classic Ballpark (1950 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19605) will open at 5 p.m., and tickets are on sale via the PIAA. Fans are encouraged to save time and purchase in advance. Cash-only ticket sales will be accepted at the Customers Bank Ticket Office beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Tickets purchased ahead of Thursday are $9, and those purchased the day of the game are $10 (no online fees). Concessions will also be open during the game as well. The home team will be determined via coin flip prior to first pitch.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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