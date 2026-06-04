Senators Could Not Cash in Scoring Opportunities, Fall to Patriots 4-2 Wednesday Night

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, PA. - The Senators had several chances to tie or take the lead against the Patriots Wednesday night but fell in another close game 4-2. Harrisburg left ten men on base in the loss, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Somerset again scored first with two runs in the third off RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 3-5) to take a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg got one of the runs back in the next half inning when Sam Brown homered to the opposite field, his third home run of the season, to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Patriots added another run in the the fourth to lead 3-1.

Despite the early runs, Luckham locked in to go seven innings, scattering ten hits and walk to allow just the three runs. It's his longest start of the season; he joins LHP Jackson Kent and LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara as the Senators to throw seven innings in a start this season.

Trailing 3-1, the Senators had strong scoring opportunities over the middle frames. Harrisburg put men on second and third with no outs in the fifth but couldn't score. In the sixth, the Sens put runners on second and third with one out but again could not cash in.

The Senators did get a run in the seventh when Leandro Pineda drove in Cayden Wallace with a two-out single to cut the lead to 3-2. Pineda's base hit was the lone hit with a runner in scoring position for the Sens in the game.

Somerset got the run back in the next half inning, scoring a run in the eighth off RHP Thomas Schultz.

RHP Erick Mejia came on for the ninth and tossed a scoreless inning. He worked around a one-out double, striking out three in the inning for his eighth-straight scoreless outing.

Harrisburg threatened in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners on first and third with two outs to bring the potential winning run to the plate, but the Patriots' Michael Arias got Leandro Pineda to fly out to deep centerfield to end the game.

Somerset has taken the first two games of the series on the island.

The Senators look to get back into the win column with LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (2-1) scheduled for the start Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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