SeaWolves Rally Late to Beat Squirrels, 4-2

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered four runs over the final two innings and lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 4-2, on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (35-17) had their Southwest Division lead trimmed to 6.5 games over second-place Akron with the loss against the SeaWolves (26-27). There are 16 games remaining in the first half of the Eastern League season, which ends on June 21.

Richmond led, 1-0, entering the top of the eighth inning. Facing Mitch White (Loss, 3-2), Bennett Lee hit a solo homer, his first of the season, to even the score. The SeaWolves loaded the bases with one out before White walked Justice Bigbie to bring home the go-ahead run.

With two outs, Peyton Graham reached on an infield single to bring home a third run for the inning and open a 3-1 SeaWolves lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bo Davidson hit a two-out single and later scored from second on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Erie added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Seth Stephenson led off with a walk and scored from first on a double by Brett Callahan to open a 4-2 lead.

SeaWolves reliever Luke Taggart (Save, 3) allowed back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the ninth but recorded a strikeout to end the game.

Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo tied his longest Double-A outing, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing two hits. He matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

Manuel Mercedes allowed two baserunners to lead off the seventh before striking out the next three batters in order.

Wandisson Charles (Win, 4-1) entered in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

Ryan Vanderhei made his Double-A debut for the Flying Squirrels. He entered in the eighth and allowed one run over 1.2 innings.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Diego Velasquez led off with a double and scored on a two-out single by Davidson.

The series continues on Thursday night at CarMax Park. Lefty Greg Farone (0-4, 6.52) will pitch for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Erie left-hander Carlos Pena (3-2, 5.33). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday is Metal Night at CarMax Park featuring an appearance by the band Lamb of God. They will be performing the National Anthem and participating in a Meet & Greet at The Backstop from 7:15-8:15 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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