Smith's Strong Outing, Timely Hits Lead Somerset to Second Straight Win Over Harrisburg

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Harrisburg Senators 4-2 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA on Wednesday night. With the win, Somerset advanced to three games over .500 for the first time this season.

With 16 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 0.5 games out of first place in the Northeast Division. Since the start of May, Somerset's 18-11 record is the best in the Eastern League.

Every starter in Somerset's lineup reached base safely with eight of nine hitters recording a hit. With 12 hits, Somerset recorded its 26th double-digit hit game of the season. The Patriots have double-digit hits in 26/53 (49.1%) games this season after having 10-plus hits in just 31/138 (22.4%) of games last season.

With three extra base hits, the Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 53 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

RHP Cade Smith (5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K) earned his third win of the season, working at least five innings for the fourth time this season. Smith has allowed just one run in three of those four outings, striking out 19 batters to five walks across 22.0 innings pitched in those four appearances. With Smith's five innings of work, Somerset has had a pitcher twirl at least five innings in four straight games (Trent Sellers - 6.1 IP - 6/2 @HBG, Chase Chaney - 5.1 IP - 5/31 vs. NH, Kyle Carr - 6.2 IP - 5/30 vs. NH).

RHP Michael Arias (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R) earned his second save of the season, recording his 12th consecutive scoreless outing to extend his scoreless streak to 13.1 IP. Across his last 12 appearances, Arias has a 1-0 record, two saves, 1.08 WHIP, .152 BAA with 13 K in 13.0 IP.

LF Jackson Castillo (3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI) recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season and ninth multi-hit game of the year. Castillo fouled off seven pitches before roping an RBI double in an 11-pitch at bat to open the scoring in the third inning.

The 11-pitch at bat tied a career-high for most pitches seen by Castillo in a single plate appearance. It marked the second time he'd seen 11 pitches in a plate appearance in his career after seeing 11 pitches during a full count walk in the seventh inning on 6/23/24 vs. Palm Beach. In his last 10 games, Castillo is 14-for-44 (.318) with five XBH and four multi-hit games.

CF Garrett Martin (1-for-5, SB) recorded a hit in his third consecutive game. Martin's 56 hits this season lead the Patriots, rank second in the Yankees farm system and rank fourth in the Eastern League. Across his last 13 games, Martin is slashing .298/.365/.579 and has raised his OPS from .881 to .899.

RF DJ Gladney (1-for-3, BB, SB, R) belted a double for his 17th XBH of the season in the fifth inning. He then picked up his 10th stolen base of the season after a leadoff walk in the eighth inning. Gladney extended his active hit streak to a team-best four games.

Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney has roped 11 XBH to bring his OPS from .800 to .831 this season. Gladney's .404 BABIP this season ranks second among all active Eastern League batters and is sixth in Double-A this season.

2B Connor McGinnis (2-for-4, R) secured his second career Double-A multi-hit game with a leadoff single in the fourth inning. McGinnis' two hits tied a career-high for the sixth time. It was the fourth time McGinnis has tallied two hits across all levels this season. With hits in six of his last seven games, McGinnis is 8-for-24 (.333) with two walks, two RBI and a double.

1B Abrahan Gutierrez (2-for-4, RBI) notched his seventh multi-hit game of the season with an RBI single to score DJ Gladney in the eighth inning. Through 15 appearances this season, Gutierrez is batting .298 with 17 hits, seven RBI and four XBH.

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Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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