Fisher Cats Plate Six Early, Secure 14-3 Win over Curve

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats sent ten men to the plate and scored five times in the second inning on their way to a 14-3 win over the Curve on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Righty Landon Tomkins made his first start as a professional to start a bullpen day for the Curve and suffered the loss. After allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman in the first, New Hampshire used four hits, an error, a walk and a hit batsman to score five times in the second and take a 6-0 advantage. Tomkins and Jake Shirk covered the first four innings of the game on the mound.

Altoona got back into the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. After Will Taylor bunted his way aboard to start the frame, Javier Rivas socked a double to left to put men and second and third. Run-scoring groundouts from Keiner Delgado and Duce Gourson brought the Curve to a 6-2 deficit.

Derek Berg extended his season-long hit streak to 11 games with a double to leadoff the sixth inning. Berg is batting .356 during the longest hit streak of the season for a Curve hitter, he's also reached base safely in 16 consecutive games.

In the eighth inning, it looked like the Curve would be able to make another miraculous comeback. Omar Alfonzo brought a run home when he beat out a potential inning-ending double play. Altoona loaded the bases with two outs, trailing 6-3, but Delgado struck out with the bases loaded and the tying run at first base.

New Hampshire put the game away with eight runs in their eighth inning at-bat. The 'Cats hit three homers in the inning, tagging Alessandro Ercolani for six runs, and sent ten batters to the plate for the second time in the game.

Altoona continues their series with the Fisher Cats on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. The Curve will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound with RHP Alex Amalfi slated to start for the Fisher Cats

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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