Garcia, Liendo Lead Sea Dogs Past Yard Goats, 10-7

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - One night after recording a 9-0 shutout, the Portland Sea Dogs continued their strong play Wednesday, defeating the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-7, at Delta Dental Park. The victory gave Portland back-to-back wins to open the six-game series against Hartford.

The Sea Dogs' offense was powered by home runs from Johanfran Garcia and Ahbram Liendo, while the duo combined for six hits.

Garcia paced the attack with a three-hit night, including a home run, while driving in multiple runs. Liendo matched him with three hits of his own, highlighted by a homer and several key RBI as Portland continued its recent offensive surge. Nelly Taylor also drove in three runs, and Will Turner added his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning.

Cade Feeney (2-2) earned the win with 2.1 innings, yielding two runs on four hits.

Reidis Sena tossed two hitless innings with three strikeouts to earn his fourth save of the season.

Portland has now won 11 of their last 14 games and improved to 28-24, while the Yard Goats drop to 27-24.

The series continues Thursday morning at Delta Dental Park at 11:00 AM.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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