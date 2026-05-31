Portland Takes Series with 3-1 Win on Sunday

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (26-24) capitalized on a costly error by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-33) and took the series with a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs are now tied for third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.5 game out of first place.

Gage Ziehl had a strong start pitching 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out six. Marvin Alcantara extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. Nine-games is Alcantara's longest hitting streak during his Double-A career.

J.T. Schwartz blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning and the Rumble Ponies led, 1-0.

The Sea Dogs loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning after back-to-back walks by Nelly Taylor and Tyler McDonough and Miguel Bleis reached on a fielder's choice. Franklin Arias then hit a fly ball to left field, but it was dropped by Jose Ramos allowing all three runs to score, putting Portland ahead, 3-1.

RHP Max Carlson (2-1, 6.75 ERA) earned the win for Portland tossing 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out two. RHP Gabby Rodriguez (2-1, 3.93 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings allowing three runs (all unearned) on one hit while walking two and striking out one. RHP Cooper Adams earned his fourth save of the year with 3.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow, then begin a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6pm at Delta Dental Park. Both starters are TBD.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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