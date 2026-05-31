Bohrofen's Clutch Double Secures Series Split

Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - An eighth-inning RBI double from designated hitter Jace Bohrofen and a strong performance from the bullpen helped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-22) secure a series split against the Somerset Patriots (26-25), Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark, 3-2. The Fisher Cats bullpen combined to throw 4-2/3 innings of one-run ball in the win and helped strand 14 Patriots runners on base.

New Hampshire starter Chris McElvain allowed one earned run in 4-1/3 innings on the bump, and he struck out four batters. Reliever Yondrei Rojas recorded the final two outs of the fifth on a pair of strikeouts. RHP Kelena Sauer (W, 1-0) followed with two innings of one-run ball in his first Double-A win. Righty Geison Urbaez retired five batters and escaped a tough jam in the eighth. Caleb Freeman (SV, 2) secured the final out and recorded the save.

Somerset RHP Ben Hess allowed four hits and one run in 2-2/3 innings on Sunday. Reliever Chase Chaney (L, 2-3) pitched 5-1/3 innings out of the bullpen but allowed the go-ahead run to cross in the eighth inning.

Today's Top Takeaways:

RHP Kelena Sauer recorded his first Double-A win in the Sunday contest. RHP Caleb Freeman notched his second save and his first since April 4 vs Binghamton. New Hampshire has crushed a home run in six straight games; the streak was extended on Sean Key's solo home run in the fourth.

Locked in a 2-2 tie in the eighth, the Fisher Cats took the lead. Left fielder Jackson Hornung reached on a drop third strike. Following back-to-back groundouts, Bohrofen lined an RBI double and pushed the Cats ahead, 3-2.

After two scoreless innings, New Hampshire broke through in the third. First baseman Jorge Burgos cracked a leadoff double. Three batters later, shortstop Jay Harry ripped an RBI single and made it 1-0.

The Fisher Cats extended their lead in the fourth. Third baseman Sean Keys (12) slugged a solo home run which gave New Hampshire a 2-0 lead.

Somerset cut into their deficit in the bottom of the fifth. Right fielder Jace Avina (14) mashed a solo home run and made it 2-1.

The Patriots tied the game in the seventh. With runners at second and third, center fielder DJ Gladney laced a one-out RBI single and evened the game at two.

Following a day off, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats welcome the Altoona Curve to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game series starting Tuesday, June 2. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:03 PM and starters are to be determined. Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on the Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Friday, June 5 is Franco-America Heritage Night. Nurse Appreciation Night is Saturday, June 6, presented by Dartmouth Health. Thanks to our friends at Delta Dental, the first 500 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a Fisher Cats Crossbody Bag. The series concludes on Sunday, June 7 with Trades Day, presented by Advantage Truck Group. It is also the first MEGA-BLAST weekend of 2026 with postgame Atlas Fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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