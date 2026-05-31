Harrisburg Senators Game Information - May 31
Published on May 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg Senators (27-23) @ Reading Fightin Phils (23-27)
Game #51
Sunday, May 31, 5:15 p.m. - FirstEnergy Stadium
RH Isaac Lyon (0-1) vs RH Kyle Brnovich (1-3)
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) play the sixth game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The two teams will meet again at FNB Field for a six-game series starting July 21.
LAST GAME: After again falling down early to the Fightin Phils, the Senators offense rolled for seven unanswered runs to go on to win 7-5 Saturday night. Reading took a 1-0 lead in the third, scoring an unearned run against RHP Josh Randall (W, 1-0). In his Double-A debut, Randall allowed just the one run in five innings on two hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Harrisburg led 3-1 in the fourth after OF Sam Petersen his a two-RBI triple then came into score when the Fightins' Aroon Escobar threw the ball away on the play at third. INF Cayden Wallace added an RBI double in the fifth. OF Jack Rogers drove in another in the sixth. In the Seventh, INF Kervin Pichardo drove in two with a single. Reading scored a run in the seventh and three more in the ninth to cut the lead to 7-5.
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