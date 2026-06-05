Squirrels Quiet in 5-1 Loss to SeaWolves

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits and lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 5-1, on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (35-18) have dropped four-of-five, including back-to-back games to the SeaWolves (27-27), but maintained their 6.5-game lead in the Southwest Division standings with 15 games remaining in the Eastern League's first half.

The SeaWolves opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning against Flying Squirrels starter Greg Farone (Loss, 0-5). Chris Meyers hit an RBI double and Izaac Pacheco followed with a two-run homer.

E.J. Exposito led off the fifth with a solo homer and Pacheco homered again in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-0.

Erie starter Carlos Peña threw four scoreless innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts. Tanner Kohlhepp (Win, 1-1) threw two scoreless innings and struck out three.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bo Davidson hit a solo homer, his eighth of the year, to break the shutout.

The series continues on Friday night at CarMax Park. Lefty Charlie McDaniel will make his Double-A debut for Richmond. Right-hander Sean Hunley (0-5, 6.92) will start for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Super Secret Star Night at CarMax Park celebrating mid-2000s kid nostalgia. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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