Trio of Homers Help Lift Squirrels over Senators

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels homered three times and beat the Harrisburg Senators, 7-2, on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (38-20) extended their first-place lead over the Senators (31-28) and Akron RubberDucks to 7.5 games with 10 games remaining in the Eastern League's first half.

Trailing, 2-0, in the second, Maui Ahuna lifted a solo homer to left to cut the lead in half against Senators starter Connor Van Scoyoc (Loss, 5-2).

In the bottom of the third, Bo Davidson hit a two-run homer to give Richmond a 3-2 lead. It was Davidson's sixth homer in his last eight games since June 2.

Ty Hanchey hit an RBI single and Davidson brought in a run with a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead in the fourth.

Jean Carlos Sio hit his first Double-A homer, a solo shot, in the sixth and Dayson Croes scored on a balk to extend the lead to 7-2.

Greg Farone (Win, 1-5) picked up his first Double-A win. He allowed two runs, both scoring on a two-run homer by Caleb Lomavita in the second, over five innings with four strikeouts.

Will Bednar and Shane Rademacher each pitched two scoreless innings for Richmond.

The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander Charlie McDaniel (0-0, 18.00) will make his second Double-A start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Josh Randall (2-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday is William & Mary Night at CarMax Park with In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A following the game. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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