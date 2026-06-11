Smith Shoves, Castillo Clubs in Somerset's Shutout Win Over Binghamton

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-0 at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday evening in Bridgewater, NJ.

With 10 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 1.0 game behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division at the time of the game's conclusion.

With the win, Somerset advanced to 8-6 against the Rumble Ponies this season, including a 6-2 record at TD Bank Ballpark.

With a home run from Jackson Castillo, Somerset notched its Double-A leading 99th home run this season. The Patriots have hit homers in six straight, 22 of their last 25 games, while their 99 home runs this season are the most through 59 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 231 HR pace through 59 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 59 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

The Patriots posted their fifth shutout win this season and the first since a 4-0 shutout win at Chesapeake on May 23. Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB) and Ben Grable (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K, SV) combined for two scoreless innings in relief of Cade Smith. Across the last four games, the Patriots' bullpen has combined for 18.0 scoreless innings with 21 K to 7 BB.

RHP Cade Smith (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K) tied a career-high seven innings for the third time. It was his first time tossing seven innings since 6/4/24 vs. FTM. Smith's seven innings were the most by any Somerset pitcher this season. He is the first Somerset pitcher to throw seven scoreless innings since Elmer Rodríguez on 8/5/25 vs. BNG. Across his last two outings, Smith has posted a 2-0 record, 0.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .227 BAA across 12.0 IP. With Smith's seven innings of work, Somerset has had a pitcher go at least five innings in nine of the last 10 games (Trent Sellers - 5.0 IP - 6/9 vs. BNG, Chase Chaney - 6.0 IP - 6/7 @HBG, Kyle Carr - 5.0 IP - 6/6 @HBG, Jack Cebert - 5.0 IP - 6/5 @HBG, Cade Smith - 5.0 IP - 6/3 @HBG, Trent Sellers - 6.1 IP - 6/2 @HBG, Chase Chaney - 5.1 IP - 5/31 vs. NH, Kyle Carr - 6.2 IP - 5/30 vs. NH).

DH Jackson Castillo (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB) powered his third home run of the series and fourth of the season in the fifth inning. Before the series opener, he had one home run through 38 games this season. Castillo secured homers in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Across the first two games of the series, Castillo is 4-for-8 with 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 R, 2B and a walk.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.