Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 10 at Richmond

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (31-27) @ Richmond Flying Squirrels (37-20)

Game #59

Wednesday, June 10, 7:05 p.m. - CarMax Park

RH Connor Van Scoyoc (5-1) vs LH Greg Farone (0-5)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) play the second game of their six-game series this week at CarMax Park, the Senators' only trip to Richmond this season. The Flying Squirrels visit Harrisburg twice for second-half, six-game series starting June 30 and August 11.

LAST GAME: After the Senators and Flying Squirrels were locked in a scoreless tie for the first seven innings Tuesday night, Harrisburg scored in the eighth on a couple of hit batsmen and a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead. They held on for the 1-0 shutout win, their fifth shutout of the season. Richmond's LHP Cesar Perdomo allowed only one baserunner in seven innings, striking out 13. LHP Jack Choate came on in the eighth, put two on base with hit by pitches, then attempted a pickoff at second on pinch-runner OF Johnathon Thomas and sailed the throw into left-centerfield. Thomas scored without a play. LHP Jared Simpson, RHP Kyle Luckham (W, 4-5), LHP Noah Dean and RHP Holden Powell (S, 2) combined for the shutout, allowing only six hits and one walk. Powell stranded the potential tying and winning runs on base to end the game, striking out three in the ninth.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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