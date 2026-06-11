Binghamton Shut out by Somerset

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-36) get shutout and drop two straight against the Somerset Patriots (32-27), losing 3-0 at TD Bank Ballpark.

Binghamton right-hander Bryce Conley battled through 6.0 innings after walking three hitters in the first inning, but on four days' rest, Conley tossed in a quality start with five strikeouts while allowing three runs.

Comely is the only Binghamton player this year to at least go 6.0 innings in back-to-back outings.

On the other side, right-hander Cade Smith matched a career high of 7.0 innings pitched that he set on May 23, 2024, with Single-A Tampa. Smith did not allow a run and just surrendered three hits while striking out five.

Somerset got on the board first to make it 2-0 in the second inning.

Designated hitter Jackson Castillo continued his blazing hot series with a two-run double to score second baseman Connor McGinnis and left fielder Cole Gabrielson, who both singled.

Castillo did it again in the fifth inning, mashing his third home run of the series and fourth of the season to make it 3-0 Somerset.

After Conley allowed the home run to Castillo, he retired the final six batters and was taken out for left-hander Jefry Yan.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Yan put down Somerset in order with two strikeouts, touching 100 miles per hour on his strikeout to shortstop Owen Cobb.

Patriots right-hander Kelly Austin entered the game in the eighth inning. Binghamton threatened as designated hitter Chris Suero roped a lead-off double, but was stranded as Kelly put down the next three.

Somerset, over the last three frames, recorded just one hit and struck out three times between Yan and Guillo Zuńiga, who each threw clean innings.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Bryce Conley goes 6+ innings for the second straight outing, the first Rumble Ponies arm to do that this year (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO)...Wyatt Young is 12-for-37 (.324 AVG) over the last three series (1-for-3)...Chris Suero hit his seventh double (1-for-4, 2B)...TT Bowens chalked up his third double (1-for-3, 2B)...Vincent Perozo (1-for-3)...Jefry Yan has been scoreless over his last 6.0 innings with 10 strikeouts over his last 4.0 innings (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Guillo Zuńiga (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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